United Way urges us to take the Period Promise

United Way Niagara will kick off a new campaign March 3rd to help those struggling with period poverty.

Not only will the agency be collecting donations of feminine hygiene products, they will also ask businesses and facilty owners to take the Period Promise and commit to providing products free to anyone who needs them.

Executive Director, Frances Hallworth says “An alarming number of people in Niagara live in poverty, and more than half of them have their periods. No one should have to make the choice between buying period products or food."

The campaign kicks off March 3rd at three locations in Niagara: Counterpart Brewing in Niagara Falls, Jack Astor’s in St. Catharines and Mr. Mike’s in Welland.

To learn more about Period Promise or where you can drop off donations, please visit www.periodpromiseniagara.com