Unity Walk to be held tomorrow in Fort Erie ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A march will be held in Fort Erie tomorrow as Friday's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation approaches.

Residents are being invited to join the Indigenous community for the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre’s Family Unity Walk.

The walk will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. and is expected to take about an hour.

Participants are being asked to park at the Fort Erie Leisureplex with shuttles available to take people to Mather Park.

The walk begins at Mather’s Arch and will continue west on Garrison Road until it reaches Buffalo Road --- it then heads back to the Centre.

Town officials have warned that there will be rolling road closures during the march.