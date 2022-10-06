University of Windsor urging students to be vigilant after two people followed to their cars
The University of Windsor and its campus police are urging students to be vigilant about their safety after two reports of people being followed to their cars.
The university says the second incident was reported late on Tuesday evening, following the first one that came in earlier in the week.
Campus police say people should familiarize themselves with safety measures including a safe walk program run by the student union.
The reports have prompted police to increase foot patrols.
