University staff across the country to participate in 'Scholar Strike Canada'

Brock University has put out a statement ahead of two days of action called Scholar Strike Canada.

University professors across the country are planning to take part in a two day work stoppage today and tomorrow to protest police brutality.

Organizers of the event say 'as athletes have done, so too, must academics,' while encouraging educators to organize digital teach-ins on police brutality and violence.

Brock officials say they support the rights of all members of the community to work together for change and ask faculty members taking part to balance their participation with the needs of returning students.

Professors taking part are asked to notify students and ensure all curriculum and course materials for any classes missed or changed are available.