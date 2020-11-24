University students missing social interaction

A new poll is highlighting how university students and teachers feel about the switch to online learning amid the pandemic.

62 per cent of students surveyed reported the move has had a negative effect on education quality.

That number rose to 76 per cent among faculty.

Brock University's Associate Vice Provost Madelyn Law spoke to CKTB about what their finding and says students are really missing their social interactions with their peers.

"Students are really just missing that core interaction that happens, sometimes informal with the instructor with questions after class or meeting with their classmates right after class to talk about what's happening.

The poll found financial security, care demands and work-life balance are causing significant stress for both groups.