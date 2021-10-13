Unknown number of unvaccinated employees of Niagara Region placed on unpaid leave
An unknown number of employees of Niagara Region are now on leave.
The region placing unvaccinated employees on an unpaid leave of absence.
Staff say the total number will not be revealed until it is presented to regional council some time in the near future.
Council approved the policy back in August and had given employees a number of dates to submit their status or schedule appointments.
Vaccination policies in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines go into place next month.
-
-
-
Niagara In The Morning Round Table - October 13thTom McConnell and Brandon Currie join Tim to discuss what's making news.