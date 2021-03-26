Unsecured sawblade flies off passing vehicle and embeds in car

A driver got quite the shock when an unsecured sawblade came off a passing vehicle and embedded into her car.

OPP officials are reporting the strange incident near the Caledon area, saying the driver is 'very lucky' to avoid a serious injury.

A picture posted by the police detachment shows the blade sliced through part of the vehicle's front end, but did not cause any injuries.

Police officers remind drivers to ensure all items are properly secured before hitting the roads.

No word on any charges.