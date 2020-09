The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup champs.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 in what is sure to go down as the most unusual NHL season in history.

There were no fans to cheer them on as they hoisted the trophy at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The team's defencemen Victor Hedman was named playoff MVP and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The win is Tampa's second franchise cup.