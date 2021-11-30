Unvaccinated children over age 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada starting today

Canadian travel rules get tougher today for some unvaccinated travellers.

Unvaccinated children over age 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada beginning today.

There are some exceptions, including valid medical exemptions and travel to remote communities only accessible by plane.

Most people who qualify for an exemption will need a recent COVID-19 test.

The tough new requirement comes into effect as Canada reacts to the emergence of the new, highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa.

Health officials have confirmed four cases in Ottawa and one in Quebec, with all having recently travelled to Nigeria.