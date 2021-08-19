Unvaccinated Ontario Tory says he won't take vaccine, faces expulsion from caucus

An Ontario legislator who was warned to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face removal from the Progressive Conservative caucus says he doesn't intend to take the shot.

Rick Nicholls, who represents Chatham-Kent-Leamington, says he made a ``personal choice'' not to get immunized and won't be ``coerced'' into taking the vaccine.

Nicholls was one of two Tory legislators facing a Thursday evening deadline to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

He says he will wait for word from Premier Doug Ford's office about his status in the Progressive Conservative ranks.

Ford has previously said he wouldn't make the vaccine mandatory because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the shots.

Nicholls says he ``took the premier at his word'' and raised his concerns about the policy with Ford.

