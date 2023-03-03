Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Niagara with snow storm set for tonight

A Winter Storm Warning continues for north Niagara, including St. Catharines, Lincoln and Grimsby.

Niagara's south-end is under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory, with warmer temperatures expected, keeping the precipitation as rain.

Wet snow is expected to start this evening, turning to snow, which will be heavy at times.

Snow will continue overnight with up to 20 centimetres expected, and high winds reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour will cause blowing snow.

Environment Canada says heavy snow in combination with strong winds will create reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to end tomorrow morning.

