Upcoming power outage in Fort Erie
There will be a planned power outage in Fort Erie this morning.
Canadian Niagara Power says about 200 customers will be part of the outage starting at 9 a.m.
The streets include Jordyn Drive, Louisa Street, Canada Drive, Antoinette Road, Concession Road (between Garrison Road and Albany Road), Eva Road, Collette Road, and Baron Drive.
Some customers may experience two shortage outages instead.
Residents on Jordyn Road and Louisa Street will be without power from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
