Upcoming road closure in Pelham
Niagara Region's Public Works department informing us Victoria Avenue in Pelham will be closed between Highway 20 and Canborough Rd. next Wednesday, October 28th from 7 am to 8 pm, weather permitting.
The road closure is necessary to facilitate the rehabilitation of the railroad tracks and surface at the Canada Pacific Railway crossing on Victoria Ave, north of Canborough Rd.
The Detour route for the closure is as follows: Highway 20/Wellandport Rd/ Canborough Rd.
Businesses and residents will have access during the closure but may be directed to take an alternate route to get to their destination.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity