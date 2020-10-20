Upcoming road closure in Pelham

Niagara Region's Public Works department informing us Victoria Avenue in Pelham will be closed between Highway 20 and Canborough Rd. next Wednesday, October 28th from 7 am to 8 pm, weather permitting.

The road closure is necessary to facilitate the rehabilitation of the railroad tracks and surface at the Canada Pacific Railway crossing on Victoria Ave, north of Canborough Rd.

The Detour route for the closure is as follows: Highway 20/Wellandport Rd/ Canborough Rd.

Businesses and residents will have access during the closure but may be directed to take an alternate route to get to their destination.