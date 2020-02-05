UPDATE | 10-15 cms of snow possible with storm system set to arrive in Niagara tonight

Niagara remains under a special weather statement as snow and ice pellets are possible tonight.

Environment Canada's latest update says the snow will begin tonight and be heavy at times.

The snow will likely become mixed with ice pellets near Lake Erie during the day tomorrow...possibly mixed at times with freezing drizzle or rain.

Additional light snow is possible tomorrow night and into Friday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations in the 5 to 10 cm range can be expected for most areas, with 10 to 15 cm possible for portions of the Niagara Peninsula.

Your morning commute tomorrow is the most likely to be impacted by this weather system.