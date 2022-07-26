UPDATE | 11-year-old girl riding bike hit by SUV in Niagara-on-the-Lake
An 11-year-old girl was hit by an SUV in Niagara-on-the-Lake yesterday afternoon.
Police say the girl was riding her bike at 4:20 p.m. when she collided with a black Buick Enclave, being driven by a 70-year-old local woman, as it left a parking lot on Niagara Stone Road near Field Road.
The girl suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital.
Portions of Niagara Stone Road were closed until 9:15 p.m. for the police investigation.
So far no charges have been laid in relation to this incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident are asked to contact officers by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.
The collision scene in #NOTL Niagara on the Lake is being cleared. The road closures have been opened. Further details on the collision will be provided tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dv3baIMsfZ— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 26, 2022
