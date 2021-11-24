UPDATE | 1500 homes and businesses still without power in St. Catharines

Power is starting to come back on in St. Catharines following an outage this morning.

Alectra Utilities reports 1500 homes and businesses are still without power in the area from Beachhaven Dr to Queenston St. and Tasker St to Read Rd.

The cause of the outage is an underground distribution problem.

Alectra Utilities crews have been dispatched to make repairs.

The estimated time for power restoration 6 o'clock tonight.

At one point the outage impacted 8000 homes and businesses.