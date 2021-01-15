UPDATE | 2nd person leaves barricaded Oakville, Ont., home, ending standoff with police
Police say a daylong standoff at a residence in Oakville, Ont., has ended peacefully with a man being taken into custody.
Halton regional police say officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road West between 4th Line and Birch Hill Lane shortly before 1:20 p.m. on reports of possible gunfire.
Investigators had asked the public to stay out of the area and residents to stay in their basements.
A nearby private school, Appleby College, said that it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure, adding that all students and staff were safe.
Police say that just before 3:00 p.m. a female left the home and was escorted to safety by officers.
They say negotiations continued with a male inside the residence until about 10:30 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without incident.
No further information was immediately released.
