UPDATE | 32 yr old man charged with impaired driving following crash in St. Catharines
A 32 yr old man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash involving a school bus in St. Catharines today.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Forest Hill Rd and Glenridge Ave at 8:40 a.m. following reports of a three-vehicle collision.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a school bus without children on it at the time.
There were no serious injuries sustained in the collision, but a male driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken into custody.
32-year-old Roger George Funovitz of St. Catharines is charged with impaired operation conveyance/drugs, and driving while under suspension.
Funovitz is currently being held in custody pending and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday February 20th.
