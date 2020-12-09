UPDATE| 38 yr old Port Colborne man arrested
Niagara Police say they have arrested a 38 yr old Port Colborne man after an alleged assault of a woman early Wednesday morning involving firearms and a stun gun.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Bell and Davis Streets at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment for her injuries suffered from the assault which involved physical force and injuries from weapons including a firearm and stun gun.
Police believe up to six suspects could have been involved, and they have arrested five suspects yesterday.
Police began a search for Jason Brian Burd of Port Colborne, who was believed to have escaped from the house prior to police arrival.
He was wanted for assault with a weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
NRP confirming this morning in a tweet he's been arrested and he's being held for a bail hearing today.
