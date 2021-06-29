UPDATE | 4 new cases of COVID in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were announced.
There are 173 active cases in the region.
26% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, while 65.9% of residents have received one shot.
8 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital, with 4 in the ICU in St. Catharines' hospital.
