iHeartRadio
33°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | 4 new cases of COVID in Niagara

vaccine niagara 1

Niagara is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced.

There are 173 active cases in the region.

26% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, while 65.9% of residents have received one shot.

8 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital, with 4 in the ICU in St. Catharines' hospital.

Latest Audio