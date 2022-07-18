UPDATE | 79-year-old Pelham woman found safe after being reported missing earlier today
Police say a missing 79-year-old Pelham woman has been found safe.
Dora Hamilton was reported missing earlier today, but police say she has been found and is safe.
Niagara Regional Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance.
