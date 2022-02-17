UPDATE | 81 yr old man found safe
Niagara Regional Police say an 81 yr old man they were looking for has been found safe.
"On February 17, 2022, missing person Robert Glen was located outside the Niagara Region. He is safe. The NRPS would like to that the public and media for their assistance."
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Jeff BolichowskiAM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Jeff Bolichowski
Prepping St. Catharines roads for bad weatherDirector of Municipal Works Darrell Smith talks to Tim about the best time to get salt and sand down as freezing rain hits later today
NSO - SARAH SINGS JONI MITCHELL - SAT/SUNTim talks to Bradley Thachuck of the NSO. This Saturday and Sunday Sarah Slean "SARAH SINGS JONI MITCHELL" at 50% capacity at Partridge Hall