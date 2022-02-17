iHeartRadio
UPDATE | 81 yr old man found safe

Niagara Regional Police say an 81 yr old man they were looking for has been found safe.

"On February 17, 2022, missing person Robert Glen was located outside the Niagara Region.  He is safe.  The NRPS would like to that the public and media for their assistance."

