UPDATE | 9th school-related COVID case confirmed in Niagara Sunday evening

A ninth school-related case of COVID-19 has been reported in Niagara late Sunday.

An individual at Ferndale Public School has tested positive for the virus, and the DSBN says for privacy reasons, the identity of the individual will not be shared.

Students and staff who were in close proximity to the individual are being contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

Earlier this evening, the Niagara Catholic Board reported a case at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

The person is now in self-isolation.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with the individual.

There were five new school-related cases over the weekend.

The other cases were at Holy Cross High School in St. Catharines, one at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines and a third case at Eastdale High in Welland.

38 cases were confirmed in Niagara this weekend.