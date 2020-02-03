UPDATE | Air Canada plane lands safely in Madrid
An Air Canada Boeing 767 has made a safe landing in Madrid after reporting problems with takeoff.
The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the airport in Spain, but requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after the takeoff.
Spain's main union of pilot workers, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.
Air Canada says the plane is carrying 128 passengers
The airline says its pilots are ``fully trained for this event.''
The flght touched down at 1:15 p.m. our time safely.
Update LANDED SAFE— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 3, 2020
Air Canada #AC837 to Toronto has landed safely. Passenger’s son tells me “he's reporting everyone's ok, plane landed”. pic.twitter.com/o1WqyvlDic
