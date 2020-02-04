UPDATE | All of Niagara under special weather statement with messy weather on the way

A special weather statement has been issued for the entire Niagara region.

Environment Canada saying snow, freezing rain, and ice pellets are possible tomorrow night into Thursday.

Forecasters say a low from Texas is expected to move towards Southern Ontario, probably following a track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday.

Snow will arrive Wednesday night, and may turn to freezing rain across the region before coming to an end in the wake of the low later Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how far north into the region the freezing rain will occur.

At this point, total snowfall amounts are expected to be near 5 cm.

The Thursday morning commute to work may be affected.

Freezing rain warnings may be issued as this event draws closer.