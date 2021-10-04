UPDATE | Ambassador Bridge fully reopens after possible explosives probed

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing was fully reopened late Monday afternoon following a police investigation into an ``isolated incident'' of possible explosives found in a vehicle.

Police said they detained one person in connection with the probe that significantly hampered traffic across the bridge linking Windsor, Ont., with Detroit, Mich.

The Canada Border Services Agency said normal operations resumed at the bridge just before 5 p.m.

Police in Windsor had initially said that the bridge was closed to all traffic earlier in the day but later clarified that some vehicles had continued to move from Canada to the U.S. during their investigation.

The force said the CBSA had alerted them on Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was detained and was in CBSA custody.

