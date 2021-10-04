UPDATE | Ambassador Bridge fully reopens after possible explosives probed
The Ambassador Bridge border crossing was fully reopened late Monday afternoon following a police investigation into an ``isolated incident'' of possible explosives found in a vehicle.
Police said they detained one person in connection with the probe that significantly hampered traffic across the bridge linking Windsor, Ont., with Detroit, Mich.
The Canada Border Services Agency said normal operations resumed at the bridge just before 5 p.m.
Police in Windsor had initially said that the bridge was closed to all traffic earlier in the day but later clarified that some vehicles had continued to move from Canada to the U.S. during their investigation.
The force said the CBSA had alerted them on Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was detained and was in CBSA custody.
-
-
Jeff Mackie, re: Port Dalhousie Citizen Soldier Banner ProjectAn online fundraiser is collecting money to make banners to honour 20 men from Port Dalhousie who died in the two Great World Wars. A Cenotaph in Port, at the corner of Main and Ann, lists the 20 men's names who died, and work is underway to create banners for each of the men, along with artwork from students at St. Ann School. Jeff Mackie says it's important to remember who these men were. The group is hoping to raise $10,000 to create the banners, and then have them displayed throughout the community. So far around $5000 has been raised. To find out more about the men click here.
-