UPDATE | Ambassador Bridge reopens for Canada to U.S. traffic after possible explosives probed

Police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing has reopened to traffic moving from Canada to the United States as an investigation into an ``isolated incident'' of possible explosives continues.

The bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., was shut down to all traffic this morning and the surrounding area was evacuated as well.

Windsor police say the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.

Police say no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives.

The CBSA says it is working closely with emergency officials on both sides of the border to monitor the situation and minimize traffic disruptions.

Vehicles affected by the closure were being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont.

