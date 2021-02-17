UPDATE | Arrest made after reports of an armed person in St. Catharines
An arrest has been made after officers were called out to reports of an armed person in St. Catharines.
The calls came in just before noon to the area of Queenston and Lorne Streets.
Crisis negotiators and the Emergency Task Unit surrounded a unit for a few hours.
Some area residents were asked to leave their homes while the incident unfolded.
At 4 p.m. the NRP said an arrest had been made and residents were allowed to return to their homes.
More details will be released tonight.
