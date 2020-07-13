UPDATE | Body of 'Glee' star has been recovered from California lake

A body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for ``Glee'' star Naya Rivera.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8th alone a few hours later on a boat the two had rented.

Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake and the county medical examiner was notified.

The lake -- an hour's drive from Los Angeles -- was searched by dozens of divers working in waters with little visibility, with help above from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles.