UPDATE | Border crossing blocked by protesters in Eastern Ontario has reopened

The Thousand Islands Bridge border crossing has reopened.

The eastern Ontario border point was shut down for several hours today due to protests in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

They're opposed to a massive pipeline protest that crosses their traditional territory in northern British Columbia.

The Thousand Islands Bridge authority and police both say the crossing reopened around three o'clock.

This was the second consecutive day that an Ontario border was shut down.

Yesterday, protesters closed the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls.

And a rail blockade on Tyendinaga territory is still in place today.

That protest has shuttered parts of the country's train system for days.