UPDATE | Canadians asked to wear non-medical face masks when not able to physically distance

Canada's chief public health officer is officially recommending Canadians wear non-medical face masks when maintaining a two-metre distance is not possible.

Tam says if you can’t predict whether you can maintain that two-metre distance, then it’s recommended that you wear the non-medical mask or facial covering.

She said Public Health will be posting the updated recommendations on medical masks online today, noting that the recommendation isn’t mandatory and will allow for public health officers across Canada to consider their area’s needs.

Within Canada, some grocery stores and airlines are asking Canadians to wear non-medical masks while using their services.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he himself has taken up mask wearing in instances where he can't maintain a physical distance of two metres from others.

"In situations where I am either walking through the halls of parliament or going to my office and coming in proximity to people, I’ve chosen to start wearing a mask," Trudeau said.

Everyone is now required to wear a face mask at Niagara's hospitals, and some grocery stores have made masks mandatory.



