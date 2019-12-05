UPDATE | Crowd claps as Niagara Council votes to have police investigate CAO hiring report

Niagara Regional Council are asking police to look into the Ombudsman report 'Inside Job' on the corrupt hiring of our former CAO.

All council members passed the motion for Niagara Regional Police to look over the reports' findings.

Council made the decision after going into closed session for two hours.

Chair Jim Bradley reminded residents in the gallery that it is not appropriate to clap in council chambers as the audience applauded the motion's passing.

St.Catharines Regional Councillor Brian Heit broke down in tears saying 'the nerve of Carmen D'Angelo to say this doesn't demonstrate harm to Niagara'....he then sat down and turned off his microphone unable to finish his sentence.

Earlier Heit told council chambers that the controversy started in 2010 with the 'regional council cabal' and 'like-minded people' were recruited into the mix.

He said showing up to council meetings was like going to a gun fight, when some councillors were only armed with knives.

He finished by saying it wasn't a fun time.

A second motion was passed:

A third motion was also passed:

You can watch the entire meeting here: