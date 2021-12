Niagara police say a 72-year-old man has died from his injuries.

The collision, involving a cyclist and pickup truck, occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of King St. and 4th St.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to an out-town-hospital where he died.

No other details are being released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident.