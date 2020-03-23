UPDATE | Dillon's expanding sanitizer deliveries province-wide

A local distillery is expanding efforts to get sanitizer into the hands of those who really need it.

Dillon's Distillery in Beamsville started bottling hand sanitizer and 65 percent alcohol two weeks ago to fill the gap in supply.

Company spokesperson Whitney Rorison says since then, police departments, fire departments, and hospitals in need have reached out to the company.

Officials say they can now deliver the sanitizer across Ontario thanks to help from Beatties and Volkwagen.

The ethanol sanitizer is available to essential services for free.