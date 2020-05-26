UPDATE | Doug Ford says report on Ontario's long-term care homes is heart-wrenching

Doug Ford says the hardest thing he has ever had to do as Premier of Ontario is read a military report about our long-term care homes.

Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Canadian Armed Forces report has been released to Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau says the report is ``deeply disturbing'' and he is sad, shocked, disappointed and angry.

Trudeau says there is no doubt more needs to be done for seniors in long-term care, and Ottawa will help.

Ford is calling on the military to extend their mission at the homes for another month.

Ford says it's clear that the long-term care system is broken, and he's not ruling out a public inquiry.

Here is the full report- Warning - some details you may find disturbing:

"There's going to be justice, and we will get to the bottom of it. To leave someone who has fallen out of bed, or not clean someone? How could you do that?" Ford said Tuesday.

Ontario has seen more than 1,500 residents of long-term care die in COVID-19 outbreaks and six staff members.

There are seven COVID outbreaks at nursing and retirement homes in Niagara, plus an outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

The nursing homes include Albright Manor in Lincoln, Kilean Lodge in Grimsby, West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie, Royal Rose Place in Welland, and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.

There are 58 COVID-19 related deaths in Niagara, and 80% of those patients were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.