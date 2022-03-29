UPDATE | Police hoping public can help identify man killed on ATV in West Lincoln
Police are investigating a deadly crash in West Lincoln this morning involving an ATV and minivan.
The head on collision happened at 5:40 a.m. in the area of Caistorville Road near Concession 3.
The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
Four people inside the minivan were taken to hospital, one has suffered serious injuries.
Police are now working to identify the man killed.
He is described as:
- Male white
- 25 - 35 years of age
- Approximately 170 lbs. with a slim build.
- Short dark brown hair
- Dark brown beard. Longer goatee
- No visible Tattoos
The deceased was wearing:
- Boots
- Work pants - dark beige
- Blue hoodie with “Sheet Metal Workers of Ontario” logo (see similar image)
- Dark coloured moto cross enclosed helmet with goggles
- Knee pads – that are similar to ones one in the sheet metal or roofing industry
Families and /or businesses in the area with missing family members or employees are asked to contact detectives.
Caistorville Road between Concession 2 and 3 has been re-opened.