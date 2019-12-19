UPDATE | Driver who exited car following crash on Garden City Skyway hit by another vehicle

A motorist involved in a collision on the QEW heading over the Garden City Skyway Bridge was struck by another vehicle this afternoon.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the driver was involved in a collision around 12:15p.m. on the QEW Toronto bound on the bridge, and when they exited their vehicle they were struck by another vehicle.

The person was taken to hospital.

Schmidt does not believe the injuries are life threatening.

The crash has been cleared off the highway.

He says if you can drive your vehicle to a safe location following a crash, you should.

He is asking that drivers, who are unable to move their vehicles following a crash, to stay inside the car and call 911.