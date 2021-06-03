UPDATE | DSBN says four school related COVID cases were made in error

The District School Board of Niagara says four COVID cases reported earlier today were made in error.

Officials say no individuals at DSBN have tested positive, and their public advisory site is updated to reflect the change.

"What happened was that the individuals who were identified at our schools are in self-isolation after being exposed to positive cases in the community. The individuals who did test positive are not students or staff members, and are not connected to our school community."

The DSBN said earlier today that there were two cases at Gainsborough Public School, and two individuals at Beamsville District Secondary School.

While most students are learning online from home, some special needs classes are still running in person, and some staff members can teach from their schools.