UPDATE | DSBN will allow fans at outdoor football games following petition

It didn't take long for an unpopular decision by the District School Board of Niagara to be overturned.

The board issuing an update this afternoon that spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor football games after all.

"We are asking that all fans follow proper COVID-19 etiquette while enjoying the game. Your school will be contacting you directly with the details."

An online petition started circulating yesterday calling for the Board to allow spectators to watch games.

So far 2700 people have signed the 'LET THERE BE FANS AT DSBN FOOTBALL GAMES' petition saying the rule didn't make sense since the Ontario government allows spectators at outdoor sports games - like the Blue Jays - which can now have 30,000 fans in the stands.