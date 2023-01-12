UPDATE | Evacuated residents allowed to return home following explosions and fire in St. Catharines

Residents living near Port Weller are being allowed to return home for the night following a fire at a hazardous material company earlier this morning.

Emergency officials were called out to the Ssonix Products facility at 20 Keefer Rd. at 6:30 a.m. following explosions and a massive fire at the building.

The fire spread to a nearby business, and residents could feel the explosions from kilometres away.

Fire Chief Dave Upper says one man, who was working in the building, suffered serious burns.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes in the Port Weller area, however they are now allowed to home.

There were concerns about the toxic smoke, but the Ministry gave officials the go-ahead for residents to safely return home after testing air quality samples.

The only road remaining closed is Keefer Road from Northrup Crescent to Seaway Haulage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the blaze.