UPDATE | Ex-pastor sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his pregnant wife
A former Toronto pastor convicted in the death of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Philip Grandine was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom this morning, nearly a year after jurors found him guilty of manslaughter in the drowning of Anna Grandine.
Prosecutors sought a sentence of 13 to 15 years, while the defence argued five to seven would be more appropriate.
Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the couple's bathtub in 2011.
