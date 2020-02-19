UPDATE | Fantasy Island confirms they're shutting down
Rumours that the park was selling their rides appear to be true, as Fantasy Island confirms they're shutting down completely.
The amusement park in Grand Island, New York first opened in July of 1961, before going bankrupt in 1982.
Since then it has had several owners and was sold to its current owner just four years ago.
