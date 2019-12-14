UPDATE | Fatal collision in Port Colborne
OPP have closed Highway 3 between Carl Rd and Killaly St in Port Colborne due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.
Two cars were involved in the collision around 3:00 a.m.
OPP say to expect a "lengthy closure" of the highway between Carl Road and White Road.
CNP power is on the scene completing repairs after wires came down.
It's also affecting about 15 customers on Miller Road from Highway 3 to 2nd Concession.
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash earlier this morning
No other details have been released
