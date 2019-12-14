iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Fatal collision in Port Colborne

road closure

OPP have closed Highway 3  between Carl Rd and Killaly St in Port Colborne due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Two cars were involved in the collision around 3:00 a.m.

OPP say to expect a "lengthy closure" of the highway between Carl Road  and White Road.

CNP power is on the scene completing repairs after wires came down.

It's also affecting about 15 customers on Miller Road from Highway 3 to 2nd Concession.  

One person was killed in a two vehicle  crash earlier this morning

No other details have been released

 

 

 

 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio