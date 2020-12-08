iHeartRadio
UPDATE | FIre Marshall's office investigating for cause of overnight fire in Sherkston

fire

Niagara Regional Police along with the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office are looking into the cause of a massive fire in Port Colborne overnight. 

It happened at a church in the area of Empire Road and Highway 3 in Sherkston around 3:30 this morning. 

Investigation has revealed that no one was injured, as a result of the fire.

The scene is expected to be held as the investigation continues.

Damage to the church has been pegged at 1.5 million 
 

