UPDATE | Five of Niagara's beaches posted as unsafe to swim

Five of Niagara's 18 tested beaches are listed as unsafe to swim.

Regional officials posting the results today saying Waverly Beach in Fort Erie, and Sherkston Quarry Beach are unsafe to swim along with Fifty Point Conservation Beach in Grimsby.

Reebs Bay in Wainfleet also on the list.

Nelles Beach in Grimsby is listed as closed.

The rest of the beaches are listed as safe to swim including Sunset Beach and Port Dalhousie's Lakeside Park beach.