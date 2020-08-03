iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Flood cleaned up at St. Catharines Hospital

St Catharines Hospital

Regular operations have resumed at the St. Catharines hospital following a flooding in one of the areas of the Emergency Department.

At about 5:30am, a patient pulled a fire sprinkler line, causing flooding from the ceiling into the back area of Pod A.

16 patients had to be evacuated to other areas of the hospital.

Niagara Health says extensive cleaning occurred, and the area has been reopened.

