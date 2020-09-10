UPDATE | Fog Advisory has ended
Even though the dense fog is beginning to lift, you might want to give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning.
A quick check of the traffic cams shows dense fog in areas of the southern tier from Niagara Falls to Fort Erie.
Fog patches will dissipate throughout the morning.
