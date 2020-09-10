iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Fog Advisory has ended

Fog- bonnie

Even though the dense fog is beginning to lift, you might want to give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning.

A quick check of the traffic cams shows dense fog in areas of the southern tier from Niagara Falls to Fort Erie.

Fog patches will dissipate throughout the morning.

Latest Audio