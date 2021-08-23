UPDATE | Four of Niagara's beaches posted as unsafe to swim, but Lakeside in Port given green light
Four of Niagara's tested beaches have been posted as 'unsafe' to swim.
Public Health reporting both Lakeside beach in Port Dalhousie is now considered safe to swim, however Sunset in still posted due to E.coli.
Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is listed for algae, while in Wainfleet both Long Beach and Reebs Bay are posted for E.coli.
