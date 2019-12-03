UPDATE | French Catholic and Public schools in Niagara will close tomorrow if OSSTF members strike

If public high school teachers go ahead with a planned one day strike tomorrow they will have some company on the picket lines in Niagara.

Niagara's French Public and Catholic Boards (MonAvenir and Viamonde) say support staff who are members of OSSTF, will walk out in solidarity with the public high school teachers.

As a result, in the event of a walkout tomorrow, all French Catholic and French Public schools (both elementary and secondary) will be closed.

All non OSSTF staff, including teachers will be expected to report to work.

Talks between the province and the high school teacher's union continue today in the hopes of avoiding a walkout.

The walkout means all District School Board of Niagara high schools will be closed. DSBN elementary schools will stay open and running as usual.

The Niagara Catholic Board (both elementary and secondary) are NOT impacted.