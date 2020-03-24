UPDATE | Government of Ontario officially announces hydro rate relief

The Ontario Government has announced they are suspending time-of-use rates for 45 days.

For this 45 day period, the government says electricity rates will be set to the off-peak rate of 10.1 cents-per-kilowatt-hour.

This will last 24 hours, 7 days a week.

In a release, Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker says "We thank the Ontario Energy Board and our partners at local distribution companies across the province for taking quick action to make this change and provide immediate support for hardworking people of Ontario"